WFO DALLAS \/ FT. WORTH Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, July 21, 2022 _____ SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT Special Weather Statement National Weather Service Fort Worth TX 438 PM CDT Thu Jul 21 2022 ...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southern Jack and northeastern Palo Pinto Counties through 500 PM CDT... At 436 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 7 miles northeast of Graford, and 1 mile north of Perrin, moving northwest at 10 mph. HAZARD...Isolated wind gusts of 55 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include... Jacksboro, Perrin, Joplin, Vineyard, Salesville, and Graford. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. LAT...LON 3308 9838 3323 9817 3323 9792 3300 9792 3300 9805 3291 9806 3292 9826 TIME...MOT...LOC 2136Z 138DEG 7KT 3303 9820 MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather