Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, July 20, 2022

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING

The National Weather Service in Fort Worth has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...

Northeastern Eastland County in north central Texas...

Southeastern Stephens County in north central Texas...

Southwestern Palo Pinto County in north central Texas...

* Until 815 PM CDT.

* At 726 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located just west

of Strawn, moving southwest at 10 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include...

Eastland, Ranger, Tiffin, Morton Valley, Olden, and Strawn.

This includes Interstate 20 between mile markers 340 and 363.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection get inside a sturdy structure and stay away from

windows.

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of Grayson County

through 815 PM CDT...

At 730 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

Sherman and another near Pottsboro, both moving southeast at 10 mph.

Additional storms are expected to develop over northeast Grayson

County over the next 30 to 45 minutes.

HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and nickel size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include...

Sherman, Denison, Howe, Pottsboro, Whitewright, Bells, Tom Bean,

Savoy, Knollwood, Dorchester, Eisenhower State Park, southeastern

Lake Texoma, Southmayd and Luella.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

LAT...LON 3383 9659 3382 9658 3382 9653 3379 9651

3378 9651 3377 9650 3378 9643 3373 9638

3348 9638 3349 9666 3374 9683 3385 9663

TIME...MOT...LOC 0030Z 329DEG 8KT 3359 9655

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN

MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH

