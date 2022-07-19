WFO DALLAS / FT. WORTH Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, July 20, 2022

RED FLAG WARNING

URGENT - FIRE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Fort Worth TX

1200 PM CDT Tue Jul 19 2022

...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CDT

TONIGHT...

* AFFECTED AREA...All of North and Central Texas.

* TIMING...10 AM Tuesday through 12 AM Wednesday.

* WINDS...South 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 15 percent.

* TEMPERATURES...103 to 112 degrees.

* IMPACTS...Wildfires will have the potential to grow and spread

rapidly. Any activities that could start a wildfire should be

avoided. Burning of any kind is strongly discouraged and may

be unlawful in some counties.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Red Flag Warning means that extreme fire weather conditions are

either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong

winds, low relative humidity, and dry vegetation can contribute

to extreme fire behavior. Avoid all outside burning and welding

today. Do not toss lit cigarette butts outside. Report wild fires

to the nearest fire department or law enforcement office.

