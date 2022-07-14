WFO DALLAS \/ FT. WORTH Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, July 14, 2022 _____ SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT Special Weather Statement National Weather Service Fort Worth TX 1247 PM CDT Thu Jul 14 2022 ...Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of McLennan, eastern Coryell, Bosque, Bell, southwestern Hill and western Falls Counties through 130 PM CDT... At 1246 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Lake Whitney State Park to Beverly Hills to near Rosebud. Movement was west at 40 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts 40 to 50 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include... Waco, Temple, Belton, Gatesville, Hewitt, Robinson, Bellmead, Woodway, Lacy-Lakeview, McGregor, Clifton, Nolanville, Morgan's Point Resort, Bartlett, Salado, Whitney, Beverly Hills, Little River-Academy, Lorena and Troy. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. LAT...LON 3081 9745 3125 9770 3168 9777 3192 9794 3192 9793 3202 9721 3155 9711 3110 9684 3089 9726 3076 9732 TIME...MOT...LOC 1746Z 061DEG 25KT 3188 9728 3151 9716 3105 9689 MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather