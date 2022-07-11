WFO DALLAS / FT. WORTH Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, July 12, 2022

AIR QUALITY ALERT

...OZONE ACTION DAY...

The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) has issued

an Ozone Action Day for the Dallas-Fort Worth area for Tuesday,

July 12, 2022.

Atmospheric conditions are expected to be favorable for producing

high levels of ozone air pollution in the Dallas-Fort Worth area

on Tuesday. You can help prevent ozone pollution by sharing a

ride, walking, riding a bicycle, taking your lunch to work,

avoiding drive-through lanes, conserving energy, and keeping your

vehicle properly tuned.

For more information on ozone:

Ozone: The Facts (www.tceq.texas.gov/goto/ozonefacts)

Air North Texas: (www.airnorthtexas.org)

EPA Air Now

(www.airnow.gov/index.cfm?action.local_state&STATEID=45&TAB=0)

Take care of Texas (www.takecareoftexas.org)

North Central Texas Council of Governments Air Quality

(www.nctcog.org/trans/air/index.asp)

...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM TO 9 PM MDT TUESDAY...

The Texas Department of Environmental Quality (TCEQ) has issued an

Ozone Action Day for the El Paso Area, from 9 AM to 9 PM MDT Tuesday.

high levels of ozone pollution in the El Paso area. You can help

prevent ozone Pollution by sharing a ride, walking, riding a

bicycle, taking your lunch to work, avoiding drive through lanes,

conserving energy and keeping your vehicle properly tuned.

OZONE: THE FACTS

www.tceq.texas.gov/airquality/monops/ozonefacts.html

EPA AIR NOW:

www.airnow.gov/index.cfm?action=airnow.local_city&cityid=236

TAKE CARE OF TEXAS:

www.takecareoftexas.org/air/airquality

