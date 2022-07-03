WFO DALLAS / FT. WORTH Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, July 3, 2022

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

Special Weather Statement

National Weather Service Fort Worth TX

442 PM CDT Sun Jul 3 2022

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Denton,

southeastern Cooke and southwestern Grayson Counties through 515 PM

CDT...

At 442 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

Pilot Point, or 15 miles east of Sanger, moving north at 20 mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include...

Whitesboro, Pilot Point, Collinsville, Ray Roberts Park Isle Du Bois,

Lake Kiowa, Southmayd and Tioga.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

LAT...LON 3336 9687 3338 9703 3369 9699 3365 9672

TIME...MOT...LOC 2142Z 188DEG 17KT 3344 9693

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN

MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

