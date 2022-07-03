WFO DALLAS \/ FT. WORTH Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, July 3, 2022 _____ SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT Special Weather Statement National Weather Service Fort Worth TX 342 PM CDT Sun Jul 3 2022 ...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Wise County through 415 PM CDT... At 341 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near New Fairview, or near Decatur, moving north at 15 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include... New Fairview. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Heavy rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. LAT...LON 3339 9738 3317 9739 3311 9740 3312 9763 3340 9749 TIME...MOT...LOC 2041Z 200DEG 11KT 3317 9751 MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH ...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Young and southwestern Jack Counties through 415 PM CDT... At 344 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Bryson, or 11 miles east of Graham, moving north at 15 mph. Bryson. LAT...LON 3332 9852 3333 9833 3301 9825 3301 9843 3300 9843 3299 9855 TIME...MOT...LOC 2044Z 175DEG 12KT 3308 9839 _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather