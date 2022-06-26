WFO DALLAS \/ FT. WORTH Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, June 26, 2022 _____ SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT Special Weather Statement National Weather Service Fort Worth TX 837 PM CDT Sun Jun 26 2022 ...Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southern Tarrant County through 900 PM CDT... At 836 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a pair of strong thunderstorms. One was near Edgecliff Village, and the other was near Arlington. Movement was west at 10 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. LAT...LON 3255 9704 3256 9755 3273 9755 3274 9703 TIME...MOT...LOC 0136Z 091DEG 7KT 3263 9738 3266 9707 MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather