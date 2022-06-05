WFO DALLAS \/ FT. WORTH Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, June 5, 2022 _____ SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT Special Weather Statement National Weather Service Fort Worth TX 325 PM CDT Sun Jun 5 2022 ...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of Hopkins and northeastern Rains Counties through 415 PM CDT... At 324 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Como, or 9 miles east of Sulphur Springs, moving southeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include... Sulphur Springs, Cumby and Como. This includes Interstate 30 between mile markers 111 and 142. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. LAT...LON 3296 9531 3296 9566 3293 9566 3292 9584 3322 9584 3329 9531 TIME...MOT...LOC 2024Z 327DEG 38KT 3314 9545 MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather