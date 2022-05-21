WFO DALLAS / FT. WORTH Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, May 21, 2022

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING

The National Weather Service in Fort Worth has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...

Northwestern Coryell County in central Texas...

Northeastern Lampasas County in central Texas...

* Until 645 PM CDT.

* At 543 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 5 miles southwest

of Evant, or 20 miles north of Lampasas, moving east at 15 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage

to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include...

Evant.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection get inside a sturdy structure and stay away from

windows.

...THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR HAMILTON COUNTY WILL EXPIRE AT

545 PM CDT...

The storms which prompted the warning have weakened below severe

limits. Therefore the warning will be allowed to expire. However

small hail, gusty winds and heavy rain are still possible with this

thunderstorm.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM CDT for

central Texas.

