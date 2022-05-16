WFO DALLAS \/ FT. WORTH Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, May 16, 2022 _____ AREAL FLOOD ADVISORY Flood Advisory National Weather Service Fort Worth TX 428 AM CDT Mon May 16 2022 ...FLOOD ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 430 AM CDT EARLY THIS MORNING... The Flood Advisory will expire at 430 AM CDT early this morning for a portion of north central Texas, including the following counties, Cooke, Denton and Grayson. Urban and small stream flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. However, earlier rainfall may continue to run off and cause flooding of streams and creeks as well as other low lying and poor drainage areas. Please continue to heed remaining road closures. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather