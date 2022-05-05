WFO DALLAS \/ FT. WORTH Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, May 5, 2022 _____ SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING Severe Weather Statement National Weather Service Fort Worth TX 401 PM CDT Thu May 5 2022 ...THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR FALLS COUNTY IS CANCELLED... The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits. Therefore the warning has been cancelled. However small hail and gusty winds are still possible with this thunderstorm. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 600 PM CDT for central Texas. Tornado Watch 181 remains valid until 6 PM CDT this evening for the following areas In southeast Texas this watch includes 8 counties Brazos Burleson Grimes Houston Madison Trinity Walker Washington This includes the cities of Brenham, Bryan, Caldwell, College Station, Crockett, Groveton, Huntsville, Madisonville, Navasota, Somerville, and Trinity. The National Weather Service has extended Tornado Watch 181 to include the following areas until 6 PM CDT this evening In southeast Texas this watch includes 3 counties Montgomery Polk San Jacinto This includes the cities of Coldspring, Conroe, Corrigan, Livingston, Shepherd, and The Woodlands. TX . TEXAS COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ANDERSON ANGELINA BASTROP BELL BLANCO BOWIE BRAZOS BURLESON BURNET CAMP CASS CHEROKEE CORYELL FALLS FAYETTE FRANKLIN FREESTONE GILLESPIE GREGG GRIMES HARRISON HAYS HENDERSON HOUSTON LAMPASAS LEE LEON LIMESTONE LLANO MCLENNAN MADISON MARION MILAM MONTGOMERY MORRIS NACOGDOCHES PANOLA POLK ROBERTSON RUSK SABINE SAN AUGUSTINE SAN JACINTO SHELBY SMITH TITUS TRAVIS TRINITY UPSHUR WALKER WASHINGTON WILLIAMSON WOOD _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather