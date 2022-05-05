WFO DALLAS / FT. WORTH Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, May 5, 2022

_____

AREAL FLOOD ADVISORY

Flood Advisory

National Weather Service Fort Worth TX

118 PM CDT Thu May 5 2022

...FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 330 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive

rainfall continues.

* WHERE...A portion of central Texas, including the following

counties, Bell, Coryell and Lampasas.

* WHEN...Until 330 PM CDT.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas

including water flows over low-water crossings and ponding water

on roadways.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

-

- Some locations that will experience flooding include...

Killeen, Copperas Cove, Harker Heights, Gatesville, McGregor,

Fort Hood, Nolanville, Kempner, Fort Gates, Mother Neff State

Park, Oglesby and South Mountain.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not

drive on flooded roads.

The National Weather Service in Shreveport has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...

Southwestern Miller County in southwestern Arkansas...

Southwestern Lafayette County in southwestern Arkansas...

Northwestern Caddo Parish in northwestern Louisiana...

Northwestern Bossier Parish in northwestern Louisiana...

Eastern Marion County in northeastern Texas...

Southeastern Cass County in northeastern Texas...

Northeastern Harrison County in northeastern Texas...

* Until 200 PM CDT.

* At 118 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line

extending from 6 miles northwest of Bivins to near Hallsville,

moving east at 40 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage

to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include...

Marshall, Vivian, Oil City, Mooringsport, Hosston, Rodessa,

Belcher, Ida, Gilliam, Bivins, Karnack, Woodlawn, Smithland,

McLeod, Gray, Scottsville, Uncertain, Caddo Lake, Cavett and Leigh.

A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 600 PM CDT for southwestern

Arkansas...northwestern Louisiana...and northeastern Texas.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

...FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues.

* WHERE...Portions of Hill and Navarro counties.

* WHEN...Until 400 PM CDT.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas as

well as flooded low-water crossings and ponding water on roadways.

Corsicana, Kerens, Hubbard, Trinidad, Blooming Grove, Dawson,

Angus, Barry, Navarro, Bynum, Rice, Frost, Retreat, Oak

Valley, Mildred, Mount Calm, Eureka, Malone, Richland and

Goodlow.

...THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHWESTERN LAMAR COUNTY IS

CANCELLED...

The severe thunderstorm which prompted the warning has moved out of

the warned area. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled.

...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 200 PM CDT

FOR NORTHEASTERN FANNIN COUNTY...

At 119 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 8 miles southeast of

Albany, or 17 miles northeast of Bonham, moving northeast at 35 mph.

HAZARD...Golf ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE...Law enforcement.

IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail

damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind

damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of

northeastern Fannin County.

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather