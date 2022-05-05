WFO DALLAS / FT. WORTH Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, May 5, 2022

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING

The National Weather Service in Fort Worth has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...

Northern Hopkins County in north central Texas...

Southern Lamar County in north central Texas...

Delta County in north central Texas...

* Until 115 PM CDT.

* At 1221 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Cooper, or

13 miles northeast of Commerce, moving northeast at 50 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage

to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include...

Paris, Cooper, Blossom, Deport, Cooper Lake Park South Sulphur,

Cooper Lake Park Doctors Creek, Roxton, Tira, Pecan Gap and Sun

Valley.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 600 PM CDT for north central

Texas.

For your protection get inside a sturdy structure and stay away from

windows.

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 330 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive

rainfall is expected.

* WHERE...Delta, Hopkins, Hunt and Rains Counties.

* WHEN...Until 330 PM CDT.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas

including water flows over low-water crossings and ponding water

on roadways.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

-

- Some locations that will experience flooding include...

Greenville, Sulphur Springs, Commerce, Royse City,

Farmersville, Cooper, West Tawakoni, Wolfe City, Quinlan,

Caddo Mills, Emory, East Tawakoni, Celeste, Cumby, Como,

Campbell, Hawk Cove, Cooper Lake Park South Sulphur, Cooper

Lake Park Doctors Creek and Point.

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not

drive on flooded roads.

...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON TO LATE SUNDAY

MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Sulphur River Near Talco, Texas.

* WHEN...From Friday afternoon to late Sunday morning.

* IMPACTS...Minor lowland flooding.

- At 11:45 AM CDT Thursday the stage was 8.0 feet.

- Forecast...The Sulphur River is expected to rise above flood

stage Friday afternoon to a crest of 22.0 feet during early

Saturday morning. It will then fall below flood stage

Saturday afternoon.

- Flood stage is 20 feet.

- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

The National Weather Service in Shreveport has issued a

West central Marion County in northeastern Texas...

Northwestern Harrison County in northeastern Texas...

East central Upshur County in northeastern Texas...

* Until 100 PM CDT.

* At 1225 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Gilmer,

moving east at 30 mph.

Gilmer, Ore City and Diana.

A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 600 PM CDT for northeastern

Tornadoes can develop quickly from severe thunderstorms. Although a

tornado is not immediately likely, if one is spotted, act quickly

and move to a place of safety inside a sturdy structure such as a

basement or small interior room.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

