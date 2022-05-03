WFO DALLAS \/ FT. WORTH Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, May 3, 2022 _____ SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT Special Weather Statement National Weather Service Fort Worth TX 120 PM CDT Tue May 3 2022 ...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of central Anderson County through 145 PM CDT... At 118 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Harmony and Tennessee Colony, or 7 miles west of Palestine, moving southeast at 10 mph. HAZARD...Nickel size hail and winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include... Palestine, Harmony, Tucker. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. LAT...LON 3160 9571 3162 9571 3165 9574 3164 9576 3162 9575 3160 9577 3161 9577 3164 9580 3169 9578 3169 9579 3167 9581 3179 9591 3191 9575 3173 9552 TIME...MOT...LOC 1818Z 319DEG 11KT 3179 9578 MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather