WFO DALLAS / FT. WORTH Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, May 3, 2022

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING

Severe Weather Statement

National Weather Service Fort Worth TX

352 AM CDT Tue May 3 2022

...THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTHERN HUNT COUNTY IS

CANCELLED...

The severe thunderstorm which prompted the warning has moved out of

the warned area. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled.

...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 415 AM CDT

FOR NORTHWESTERN VAN ZANDT AND RAINS COUNTIES...

At 351 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Emory, or 15

miles northeast of Wills Point, moving east at 50 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include...

Grand Saline, Edgewood, Emory, East Tawakoni, Fruitvale and Point.

