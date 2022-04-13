WFO DALLAS \/ FT. WORTH Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, April 13, 2022 _____ SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING Severe Weather Statement National Weather Service Fort Worth TX 719 AM CDT Wed Apr 13 2022 ...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 815 AM CDT FOR NORTHERN HUNT...NORTHEASTERN COLLIN AND SOUTHERN FANNIN COUNTIES... At 719 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles west of Leonard, or 19 miles southwest of Bonham, moving northeast at 50 mph. HAZARD...Quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is possible. Locations impacted include... Leonard, Honey Grove, Wolfe City, Celeste, Dodd City, Bailey, Bonham State Park, Blue Ridge, Trenton, Ladonia, Pecan Gap, Windom and Westminster. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... For your protection stay inside a sturdy structure and keep away from windows. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather