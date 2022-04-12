WFO DALLAS / FT. WORTH Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, April 12, 2022

TORNADO WARNING

Severe Weather Statement

National Weather Service Fort Worth TX

731 PM CDT Tue Apr 12 2022

...A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 800 PM CDT FOR EAST

CENTRAL BELL AND SOUTHWESTERN FALLS COUNTIES...

At 731 PM CDT, a confirmed tornado was located 10 miles east of

Temple or near Seaton, moving northeast at 25 mph.

HAZARD...Damaging tornado and golf ball size hail.

SOURCE...Public confirmed tornado.

IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without

shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage

to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is

likely.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Heavy rainfall may hide this tornado. Do not wait to see or hear the

tornado. TAKE COVER NOW!

...THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTHEASTERN CORYELL COUNTY IS

CANCELLED...

The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe

limits. Therefore the warning has been cancelled.

A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM CDT for central

Texas.

...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 830 PM CDT

FOR HENDERSON AND NORTHWESTERN ANDERSON COUNTIES...

At 731 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line

extending from Malakoff to Montalba, moving east at 55 mph. This

storm has a history of producing 60 to 65 mph wind gusts and tree

damage.

HAZARD...65 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE...Trained weather spotters.

IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include...

Athens, Gun Barrel City, Chandler, Malakoff, Frankston, Brownsboro,

Eustace, Berryville, Trinidad, Coffee City, Caney City, Payne

Springs, Log Cabin, Murchison, Star Harbor, Poynor and Moore Station.

A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM CDT for central and

north central Texas.

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS CANCELLED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM

WATCH 110 FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS

IN TEXAS THIS CANCELS 13 COUNTIES

IN CENTRAL TEXAS

COMANCHE HAMILTON MILLS

IN NORTH CENTRAL TEXAS

EASTLAND ERATH HOOD

JACK PALO PINTO PARKER

SOMERVELL STEPHENS WISE

YOUNG

THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF BRECKENRIDGE, BRIAR, BRIDGEPORT,

CISCO, COMANCHE, DE LEON, DECATUR, DUBLIN, EASTLAND, GLEN ROSE,

GOLDTHWAITE, GORMAN, GRAHAM, GRANBURY, HAMILTON, HICO, JACKSBORO,

MINERAL WELLS, OAK TRAIL SHORES, OLNEY, RANGER, STEPHENVILLE,

AND WEATHERFORD.

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS CANCELLED TORNADO WATCH 112 FOR

THE FOLLOWING AREAS

IN TEXAS THIS CANCELS 11 COUNTIES

BOSQUE CORYELL HILL

LAMPASAS MCLENNAN

COLLIN DALLAS DENTON

ELLIS JOHNSON TARRANT

THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ALLEN, ARLINGTON, BURLESON,

CARROLLTON, CLEBURNE, CLIFTON, COPPERAS COVE, DALLAS, DENTON,

ENNIS, FLOWER MOUND, FORT WORTH, FRISCO, GATESVILLE, HILLSBORO,

LAMPASAS, LEWISVILLE, MCKINNEY, MERIDIAN, MIDLOTHIAN, PLANO,

VALLEY MILLS, WACO, AND WAXAHACHIE.

TORNADO WATCH 112 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 11 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR

IN TEXAS THIS WATCH INCLUDES 16 COUNTIES

ANDERSON BELL FALLS

FREESTONE HENDERSON LEON

LIMESTONE MILAM ROBERTSON

HOPKINS HUNT KAUFMAN

NAVARRO RAINS ROCKWALL

VAN ZANDT

THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ATHENS, BUFFALO, CALVERT, CAMERON,

CANTON, CENTERVILLE, COMMERCE, CORSICANA, EAST TAWAKONI,

EDGEWOOD, EMORY, FAIRFIELD, FORNEY, FORT HOOD, FRANKLIN,

GRAND SALINE, GREENVILLE, GROESBECK, GUN BARREL CITY, HEARNE,

HEATH, JEWETT, KAUFMAN, KILLEEN, MARLIN, MEXIA, NORMANGEE,

OAKWOOD, PALESTINE, POINT, ROCKDALE, ROCKWALL, SULPHUR SPRINGS,

TEAGUE, TEMPLE, TERRELL, VAN, WILLS POINT, AND WORTHAM.

The National Weather Service has issued Tornado Watch 116 in

effect until 2 AM CDT Wednesday for the following areas

In southeast Texas this watch includes 2 counties

Houston Trinity

This includes the cities of Crockett, Groveton, and Trinity.

...THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR CENTRAL LIMESTONE AND

NORTHEASTERN NAVARRO COUNTIES IS CANCELLED...

The severe thunderstorm which prompted the warning has moved out of

the warned area. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled.

...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 745 PM CDT

FOR CENTRAL FREESTONE COUNTY...

At 733 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Teague, moving

east at 45 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

Teague and Fairfield.

