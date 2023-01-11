WFO CORPUS CHRISTI Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, January 11, 2023 _____ SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT Special Weather Statement National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX 816 AM CST Wed Jan 11 2023 ...AREAS OF FOG THIS MORNING... Areas of fog have developed across portions of South Texas this morning. Expect visibilities generally 1 mile or less with a few locations seeing visibilities 1\/4 mile or less at times. Use caution if traveling as visibility may change rapidly in a short amount of time. Use low beam headlights and leave extra distance between your vehicle and others on the road. _____ Copyright 2023 AccuWeather