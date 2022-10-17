WFO CORPUS CHRISTI Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, October 17, 2022

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX

933 AM CDT Mon Oct 17 2022

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of central Webb County

through 1015 AM CDT...

At 933 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

Columbia Bridge, or 24 miles northwest of Laredo, moving southeast at

20 mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include...

Laredo, Texas A&M, Las Tiendas, Laredo International Airport,

Botines, Unitec Industrial Park, Ranchos Penitas West, Columbia

Bridge, St Augustine High School South Laredo, Doctors Hospital Of

Laredo, Laredo Country Club, Laredo Community College and Orvil.

This includes the following highways...

Interstate 35 between mile markers 1 and 21.

US Highway 83 between mile markers 696 and 718.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

LAT...LON 2750 9953 2757 9951 2761 9954 2760 9958

2761 9958 2764 9960 2764 9963 2763 9964

2764 9967 2765 9966 2766 9967 2766 9971

2772 9976 2774 9980 2777 9981 2776 9984

2779 9985 2794 9969 2771 9925 2749 9948

TIME...MOT...LOC 1433Z 310DEG 19KT 2780 9975

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN

MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

