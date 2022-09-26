WFO CORPUS CHRISTI Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, September 26, 2022

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

Special Weather Statement

National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX

536 PM CDT Mon Sep 26 2022

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern Nueces

and north central Kleberg Counties through 615 PM CDT...

At 536 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over

Corpus Christi International Airport, moving southwest at 20 mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and pea size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include...

Corpus Christi, Robstown, Driscoll, Corpus Christi International

Airport, Del Mar College Windward Campus, Corpus Christi Country

Club, South Texas Botanical Gardens, Cabaniss Field, Kings Crossing

Subdivision, Cole Park, Spohn Hospital South, Driscoll Childrens

Hospital, Del Mar College Heritage Campus, Clarkwood, Annaville, La

Palmera Mall, Petronila, Chapman Ranch, Tuloso and North San Pedro.

This includes the following highways...

Interstate 37 between mile markers 1 and 12.

US Highway 77 between mile markers 672 and 680.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

LAT...LON 2754 9756 2756 9755 2756 9761 2769 9786

2786 9758 2786 9754 2787 9756 2787 9754

2786 9752 2785 9754 2785 9749 2775 9734

2748 9745

TIME...MOT...LOC 2236Z 029DEG 16KT 2778 9751

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN

MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH

