WFO CORPUS CHRISTI Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, September 16, 2022

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

Special Weather Statement

National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX

322 PM CDT Fri Sep 16 2022

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Calhoun

and east central Victoria Counties through 400 PM CDT...

At 321 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

Placedo, or 9 miles west of Port Lavaca, moving northeast at 10 mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects.

Locations impacted include...

Port Lavaca, Point Comfort, Placedo and Dacosta.

This includes US Highway 87 between mile markers 822 and 840.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.

LAT...LON 2864 9655 2865 9656 2863 9657 2865 9658

2864 9660 2861 9662 2855 9678 2869 9691

2885 9671 2885 9670 2882 9672 2881 9671

2877 9670 2871 9665 2870 9667 2867 9663

2869 9658 2870 9657 2870 9654 2866 9651

TIME...MOT...LOC 2021Z 235DEG 8KT 2867 9677

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN

MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

