WFO CORPUS CHRISTI Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, September 15, 2022 _____ FLOOD WARNING Flood Statement National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX 804 PM CDT Wed Sep 14 2022 ...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Texas... Nueces River Near Tilden affecting McMullen County. For the Nueces River...including Cotulla, Tilden, Three Rivers, Mathis, Bluntzer, Calallen...Minor flooding is forecast. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov\/crp. The next statement will be issued Thursday morning at 1115 AM CDT. ...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL TOMORROW AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Nueces River Near Tilden. * WHEN...Until tomorrow afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 14.0 feet, Minor lowland flooding occurs, and causes sloughs and peripheral channels near the main stream to cut off areas of the flood plain, isolating livestock and damaging equipment in low areas. Oil field tank batteries and pump jacks flood. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 7:30 PM CDT Wednesday the stage was 14.2 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to continue to gradually fall, falling below flood stage by tomorrow afternoon. The river is expected to remain above action stage for the next few days. - Flood stage is 14.0 feet. - http:\/\/www.weather.gov\/safety\/flood Below are the latest river stages and stage forecasts: Fld Observed Forecasts (7 pm) Location Stg Stg Day\/Time Thu Fri Sat Sun Mon Nueces River Tilden 14.0 14.2 Wed 7 pm 13.7 13.3 13.1 12.7 9.9 _____