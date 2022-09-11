WFO CORPUS CHRISTI Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, September 13, 2022 _____ FLOOD WARNING Flood Statement National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX 847 PM CDT Sun Sep 11 2022 ...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Texas... Nueces River Near Tilden affecting McMullen County. For the Nueces River...including Cotulla, Tilden, Three Rivers, Mathis, Bluntzer, Calallen...Moderate flooding is forecast. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov\/crp. The next statement will be issued Monday morning at 1145 AM CDT. ...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL TUESDAY MORNING... * WHAT...Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Nueces River Near Tilden. * WHEN...Until Tuesday morning. * IMPACTS...At 16.0 feet, Moderate lowland flooding occurs. Hunting cabins, oil field tanks and pumps are affected, and livestock become isolated. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 8:30 PM CDT Sunday the stage was 16.6 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall into minor flood tomorrow afternoon, then below flood stage early Tuesday morning. A slow fall is then expected with the river remaining above caution stage through the next several days. - Flood stage is 14.0 feet. - http:\/\/www.weather.gov\/safety\/flood Below are the latest river stages and stage forecasts: Fld Observed Forecasts (7 pm) Location Stg Stg Day\/Time Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Nueces River Tilden 14.0 16.6 Sun 8 pm 14.7 13.4 13.6 13.6 13.3 _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather