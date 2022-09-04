WFO CORPUS CHRISTI Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, September 4, 2022 _____ AREAL FLOOD ADVISORY Flood Advisory National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX 205 PM CDT Sun Sep 4 2022 ...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of south Texas, including the following counties, Jim Wells, Live Oak, Nueces and San Patricio. * WHEN...Until 400 PM CDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Water over roadways. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 205 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include... Corpus Christi, Mathis, Odem, Orange Grove, Lake City, San Patricio, Midway, Sandia, Bluntzer, Westdale, Alfred-South La Paloma, Alfred, Edroy, West Sinton, Tecalote and Pernitas Point. - http:\/\/www.weather.gov\/safety\/flood PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. ...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of south central Kenedy, northwestern Cameron and western Willacy Counties through 245 PM CDT... At 205 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Raymondville High School, or near Raymondville, moving north at 20 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include... Raymondville, Lyford, Sebastian, San Perlita, Reber Memorial Library, Yznaga, Porfirio, Raymondville High School, Raymondville Police Department and Willamar. If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. LAT...LON 2628 9762 2628 9782 2660 9789 2668 9754 TIME...MOT...LOC 1905Z 182DEG 16KT 2649 9772 MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather