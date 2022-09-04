WFO CORPUS CHRISTI Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, September 4, 2022

FLASH FLOOD WARNING

Flash Flood Statement

National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX

228 AM CDT Sun Sep 4 2022

...FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM CDT EARLY THIS

MORNING FOR SOUTH CENTRAL LA SALLE AND NORTHEASTERN WEBB COUNTIES...

At 228 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain across the warned

area. Between 2 and 4 inches of rain have fallen. Additional

rainfall amounts up to 2 inches are possible in the warned area.

Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly.

HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by heavy rain.

SOURCE...Radar.

IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas,

highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor

drainage and low-lying areas.

Some locations that will experience flash flooding include...

mainly rural areas of South Central La Salle and Northeastern Webb

Counties

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the

dangers of flooding.

