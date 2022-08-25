WFO CORPUS CHRISTI Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, August 25, 2022 _____ AREAL FLOOD ADVISORY Flood Advisory National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX 1256 PM CDT Thu Aug 25 2022 ...FLOOD ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 1 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON... The Flood Advisory will expire at 1 PM CDT this afternoon for a portion of south Texas, including the following counties, Bee and Live Oak. The heavy rain has ended. Flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather