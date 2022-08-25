WFO CORPUS CHRISTI Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, August 25, 2022 _____ AREAL FLOOD ADVISORY Flood Advisory National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX 715 AM CDT Thu Aug 25 2022 ...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 915 AM CDT THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of south Texas, including the following counties, Goliad and Victoria. * WHEN...Until 915 AM CDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 715 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts up to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include... Victoria, Guadalupe, Victoria Riverside Park, Ball Airport Area, Saxet Lakes, Victoria Detar Hospital North, Downtown Victoria, Victoria Mall, Victoria College, Nursery, Victoria Colony Creek Country Club, Brentwood Subdivision, Mission Valley, Schroeder and Dacosta. - http:\/\/www.weather.gov\/safety\/flood PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather