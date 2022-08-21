WFO CORPUS CHRISTI Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, August 22, 2022 _____ FLOOD WARNING Flood Statement National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX 1004 AM CDT Sun Aug 21 2022 ...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Texas... Nueces River Near Three Rivers affecting Live Oak County. For the Nueces River...including Three Rivers...Major flooding is forecast. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov\/crp. ...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE... * WHAT...Moderate flooding is occurring and major flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Nueces River Near Three Rivers. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 36.0 feet, Several homes flood in the River Creek Acres Subdivision, five miles southeast of George West. Widespread flooding cuts off and potentially drowns livestock. Roads and bridges near the river flood and are impassable. There is significant additional lowland flooding above this level. Flow reaches Antelope Lane in the J.I. Hailey Subdivision at Jones River bend. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 9:15 AM CDT Sunday the stage was 30.6 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 36.1 feet tomorrow morning. It will then fall below flood stage Wednesday afternoon. - Flood stage is 25.0 feet. - http:\/\/www.weather.gov\/safety\/flood Fld Observed Forecasts (1 pm) Location Stg Stg Day\/Time Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Nueces River Three Rivers 25.0 30.6 Sun 9 am 35.9 32.3 25.9 16.5 10.8 _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather