WFO CORPUS CHRISTI Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, August 19, 2022 _____ FLOOD WARNING Flood Statement National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX 920 AM CDT Thu Aug 18 2022 ...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Texas... Nueces River Near Tilden affecting McMullen County. For the Nueces River...including Tilden...Major flooding is forecast. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov\/crp. The next statement will be issued late tonight at 1230 AM CDT. ...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE... * WHAT...Major flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Nueces River Near Tilden. * WHEN...Until further notice. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 8:30 AM CDT Thursday the stage was 12.2 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage late this afternoon and continue rising to a crest of 22.1 feet Sunday morning. - Flood stage is 14.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 22.0 feet on 07\/01\/1942. - http:\/\/www.weather.gov\/safety\/flood Fld Observed Forecasts (7 am) Location Stg Stg Day\/Time Fri Sat Sun Mon Tue Nueces River Tilden 14.0 12.2 Thu 8 am 18.2 21.4 22.1 21.7 20.8