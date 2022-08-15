WFO CORPUS CHRISTI Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, August 15, 2022 _____ SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT Special Weather Statement National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX 918 AM CDT Mon Aug 15 2022 ...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of west central Duval County through 945 AM CDT... At 917 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 13 miles northwest of Realitos, or 16 miles west of Benavides, moving north at 20 mph. HAZARD...Tropical funnel clouds possible. Winds in excess of 30 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of west central Duval County. This includes US Highway 59 between mile markers 780 and 782. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. LAT...LON 2755 9871 2780 9881 2781 9880 2781 9855 2755 9862 TIME...MOT...LOC 1417Z 176DEG 17KT 2760 9867 MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather