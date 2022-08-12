WFO CORPUS CHRISTI Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, August 12, 2022

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX

417 PM CDT Fri Aug 12 2022

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of central Nueces

County through 445 PM CDT...

At 416 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

Del Mar College Windward Campus, or near Corpus Christi International

Airport, moving southwest at 10 mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and pea size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include...

Corpus Christi, Corpus Christi International Airport, Del Mar College

Windward Campus, Corpus Christi North Beach, Clarkwood, Cole Park,

Driscoll Childrens Hospital, Downtown Corpus Christi and Del Mar

College Heritage Campus.

This includes the following highways...

Interstate 37 between mile markers 1 and 8.

US Highway 181 between mile markers 646 and 648.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

LAT...LON 2779 9757 2786 9748 2786 9747 2787 9747

2786 9746 2788 9746 2787 9745 2787 9741

2786 9737 2772 9739

TIME...MOT...LOC 2116Z 024DEG 8KT 2783 9745

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN

MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH

