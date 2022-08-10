WFO CORPUS CHRISTI Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, August 10, 2022

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX

719 PM CDT Wed Aug 10 2022

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern

Victoria and northeastern Goliad Counties through 800 PM CDT...

At 718 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

Weser, or 10 miles east of Yorktown, moving southwest at 15 mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include...

Mission Valley, Weesatche, Weser and Ander.

This includes US Highway 183 between mile markers 628 and 638.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.

LAT...LON 2891 9717 2868 9742 2881 9757 2892 9742

2892 9739 2891 9738 2889 9735 2890 9734

2887 9732 2888 9731 2887 9731 2894 9720

TIME...MOT...LOC 0018Z 048DEG 12KT 2892 9734

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN

MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

The National Weather Service in Austin San Antonio has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...

Southwestern DeWitt County in south central Texas...

* Until 815 PM CDT.

* At 719 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Ander, or 11

miles east of Yorktown, moving southwest at 10 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include...

Arneckville and Meyersville.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

