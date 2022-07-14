WFO CORPUS CHRISTI Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, July 14, 2022

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX

617 PM CDT Thu Jul 14 2022

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of central Live Oak and

northwestern Bee Counties through 645 PM CDT...

At 616 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over

Mineral, or 12 miles northwest of Beeville, moving west at 15 mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include...

Mineral, Ray Point and Karon.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.

LAT...LON 2862 9785 2848 9779 2838 9803 2857 9814

TIME...MOT...LOC 2316Z 069DEG 15KT 2853 9790

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN

MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Medina,

southeastern Bandera, southwestern Kendall and northwestern Bexar

Counties through 700 PM CDT...

At 620 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over

Boerne, moving southwest at 30 mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail.

San Antonio, Boerne, Leon Valley, Helotes, Fair Oaks Ranch, Cross

Mountain, Walnut Grove, Lakehills, Cliff, Leon Springs, Bandera

Falls, The Dominion, Mico, Kreutzberg, Government Canyon State

Natural Area, Pipe Creek, Kronkosky State Natural Area, Bergheim,

Grey Forest and San Geronimo.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to

localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.

LAT...LON 2981 9856 2974 9865 2975 9862 2974 9861

2974 9860 2975 9860 2974 9858 2975 9857

2950 9858 2948 9914 2987 9884 2987 9856

TIME...MOT...LOC 2320Z 031DEG 26KT 2977 9877

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN

