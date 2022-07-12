WFO CORPUS CHRISTI Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, July 12, 2022 _____ SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT Special Weather Statement National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX 630 PM CDT Tue Jul 12 2022 ...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northern Victoria County through 715 PM CDT... At 629 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Fordtran, or 14 miles north of Victoria, moving southwest at 15 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include... Victoria, Fordtran, Victoria Colony Creek Country Club, Mission Valley, Victoria Detar Hospital North, Nursery, Victoria Riverside Park, Victoria College, Victoria Mall, Brentwood Subdivision, Salem, Victoria Regional Airport, Telferner, Ball Airport Area and Downtown Victoria. This includes the following highways... US Highway 59 between mile markers 624 and 634. US Highway 77 between mile markers 558 and 580. US Highway 87 between mile markers 798 and 812. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. LAT...LON 2909 9696 2906 9694 2902 9683 2899 9682 2892 9679 2880 9681 2879 9705 2891 9724 2910 9699 TIME...MOT...LOC 2329Z 033DEG 15KT 2903 9698 MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather