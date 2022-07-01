WFO CORPUS CHRISTI Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, July 1, 2022 _____ SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING Severe Weather Statement National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX 616 PM CDT Fri Jul 1 2022 ...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 630 PM CDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN DUVAL...SOUTHWESTERN NUECES...SOUTHWESTERN JIM WELLS AND NORTHWESTERN KLEBERG COUNTIES... At 616 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Banquete to near Bishop to near Ricardo, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include... Kingsville, Alice, Robstown, Driscoll, Bishop, Ben Bolt, Palito Blanco, Alice Acres, Banquete, Kingsville Naval Air Station, Agua Dulce and Petronila. This includes the following highways... US Highway 281 between mile markers 676 and 696. US Highway 77 between mile markers 672 and 698. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather