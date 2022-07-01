WFO CORPUS CHRISTI Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, July 1, 2022 _____ AREAL FLOOD ADVISORY Flood Advisory National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX 436 PM CDT Fri Jul 1 2022 ...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 745 PM CDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of south Texas, including the following county, Duval. * WHEN...Until 745 PM CDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Rises in small streams and normally dry arroyos. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 436 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. - Some locations that will experience flooding include... Benavides, Realitos, Ramirez, Concepcion, San Jose, Rios and Cruz Calle. - http:\/\/www.weather.gov\/safety\/flood PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather