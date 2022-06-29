WFO CORPUS CHRISTI Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, June 29, 2022

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

Special Weather Statement

National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX

333 PM CDT Wed Jun 29 2022

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of west central

Victoria and northeastern Goliad Counties through 400 PM CDT...

At 333 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

Mission Valley, or 15 miles south of Cuero, moving southwest at 10

mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and nickel size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include...

Mission Valley, Schroeder and Ander.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.

LAT...LON 2894 9711 2875 9717 2886 9737 2889 9733

2887 9732 2888 9731 2887 9731 2887 9730

2897 9717 2897 9716

TIME...MOT...LOC 2033Z 049DEG 11KT 2888 9724

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN

MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH

