WFO CORPUS CHRISTI Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, June 3, 2022

_____

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING

Severe Weather Statement

National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX

630 PM CDT Fri Jun 3 2022

...THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR WEST CENTRAL CALHOUN...SOUTH

CENTRAL VICTORIA AND NORTHEASTERN REFUGIO COUNTIES IS CANCELLED...

The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe

limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property.

Therefore, the warning has been cancelled.

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather