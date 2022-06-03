WFO CORPUS CHRISTI Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, June 3, 2022

_____

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

Special Weather Statement

National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX

503 PM CDT Fri Jun 3 2022

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of north central

Aransas, northwestern Calhoun, south central Victoria and

northeastern Refugio Counties through 530 PM CDT...

At 502 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

Tivoli, or 10 miles northwest of Seadrift, moving southwest at 20

mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects.

Locations impacted include...

Seadrift, Green Lake, Tivoli, Long Mott and Austwell.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

LAT...LON 2824 9693 2844 9709 2861 9688 2858 9665

2857 9664 2858 9663 2857 9663 2857 9660

2858 9659 2857 9656 2857 9655

TIME...MOT...LOC 2202Z 037DEG 17KT 2850 9686

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN

MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

TX

. TEXAS COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE

ANDREWS BAILEY CASTRO

COCHRAN CULBERSON DALLAM

DEAF SMITH ECTOR GAINES

HARTLEY HOCKLEY LAMB

LOVING MOORE OLDHAM

PARMER POTTER RANDALL

REEVES SHERMAN TERRY

WARD WINKLER YOAKUM

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather