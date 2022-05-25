WFO CORPUS CHRISTI Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, May 25, 2022 _____ SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT Special Weather Statement National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX 146 AM CDT Wed May 25 2022 ...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of east central La Salle, McMullen and west central Live Oak Counties through 230 AM CDT... At 146 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Tilden, moving southeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include... Choke Canyon, Tilden, Calliham, Cross, Zella, Fowlerton, Crowther and Simmons. This includes Interstate 37 between mile markers 73 and 78. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 500 AM CDT for south central Texas. LAT...LON 2863 9834 2861 9833 2862 9832 2859 9817 2824 9826 2810 9844 2839 9891 2864 9876 2864 9842 TIME...MOT...LOC 0646Z 304DEG 27KT 2841 9857 MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather