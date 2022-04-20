WFO CORPUS CHRISTI Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, April 20, 2022 _____ SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT Special Weather Statement National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX 1012 AM CDT Wed Apr 20 2022 ...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of eastern Kleberg County through 1045 AM CDT... At 1008 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Malaquite Beach, or 20 miles south of Corpus Christi, moving south at 15 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include... Malaquite Beach. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. LAT...LON 2725 9741 2725 9742 2726 9742 2726 9744 2725 9747 2725 9748 2754 9752 2756 9726 2747 9721 2725 9729 2724 9735 2728 9735 2727 9737 2724 9737 TIME...MOT...LOC 1508Z 339DEG 12KT 2744 9735 MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH ...COASTAL FLOOD STATEMENT IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CDT THIS EVENING... ...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING... * WHAT...For the High Rip Current Risk, dangerous rip currents. For the Coastal Flood Statement, isolated minor coastal flooding. * WHERE...Kenedy Island, Cameron Island and Willacy Island Counties. * WHEN...For the High Rip Current Risk, through Thursday morning. For the Coastal Flood Statement, until 6 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Wave run-up may approach the dunes along narrow beaches. Beach equipment, such as umbrellas and chairs, could be moved by waves. Vehicles driving along narrow beaches may experience higher water levels. Elevated water levels may also occur across the Laguna Madre and South Bay, and along State Highway 4 west of Boca Chica State Park. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Minor Coastal Flooding will be the highest for the few hours as high tide has already occurred at 9:54 AM this morning. Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don't swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. ...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY SUNDAY MORNING... * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Angelina River Near Lufkin, Texas. * WHEN...Until early Sunday morning. * IMPACTS...Minor lowland flooding to diminish and end through Friday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 9:45 AM CDT Wednesday the stage was 161.4 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 9:45 AM CDT Wednesday was 161.5 feet. - Forecast...The river to fall fall below flood stage early Friday afternoon. - Flood stage is 161 feet. - http:\/\/www.weather.gov\/safety\/flood _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather