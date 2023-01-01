WFO BROWNSVILLE Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, January 2, 2023 _____ SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT Special Weather Statement National Weather Service Brownsville TX 612 PM CST Sun Jan 1 2023 ...AREAS OF FOG ALONG THE COAST TONIGHT INTO MONDAY MORNING... Sea fog with visibilities around one to three miles can be expected tonight into Monday morning for locations along the coast. Fog may become dense, less than 1 mile, at times, especially along the barrier island. Use caution if traveling, as visibility may change rapidly in a short amount of time. Use low beam headlights and leave extra distance between your vehicle and others on the road. _____ Copyright 2023 AccuWeather