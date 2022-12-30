WFO BROWNSVILLE Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, December 31, 2022

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

National Weather Service Brownsville TX

903 PM CST Fri Dec 30 2022

...DENSE FOG AFFECTING THE COASTAL AREA...

Satellite imagery and webcams indicate that dense sea fog, with

visibilities around 1 nautical mile, is moving from the Gulf of

Mexico across South Padre Island, over the Laguna Madre, and into

the coastal communities of Port Isabel and Port Mansfield.

Motorists in these areas are urged to use low beam headlights,

reduce speed, and avoid tailgating in any fog through the next

several hours.

