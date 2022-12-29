WFO BROWNSVILLE Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, December 29, 2022 _____ WIND ADVISORY URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Brownsville TX 1055 AM CST Thu Dec 29 2022 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CST THIS AFTERNOON... * WHAT...South winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 45 mph. * WHERE...Inland Willacy and Inland Cameron Counties. * WHEN...Until 1 PM CST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather