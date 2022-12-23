WFO BROWNSVILLE Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, December 24, 2022 _____ WIND CHILL WARNING URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Brownsville TX 320 PM CST Fri Dec 23 2022 ...WIND CHILL WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST SATURDAY... * WHAT...Dangerously cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 10 above zero. * WHERE...Portions of Deep South Texas. * WHEN...Until noon CST Saturday. * IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could result in hypothermia or frostbite if precautions are not taken. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather