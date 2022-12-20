WFO BROWNSVILLE Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, December 23, 2022

_____

WIND CHILL WATCH

URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Brownsville TX

208 PM CST Tue Dec 20 2022

...WIND CHILL WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH

FRIDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Dangerously cold wind chills possible. Wind chills as

low as 10 above zero.

* WHERE...Portions of Deep South Texas.

* WHEN...From late Thursday night through Friday morning.

* IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could result in

hypothermia or frostbite if precautions are not taken.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.

...HARD FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH

SATURDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Prolonged subfreezing temperatures are expected.

Temperatures will remain below freezing for up to 36-46 hours

with overnight lows below 24 in most locations during that time

period.

* WHERE...Portions of south central and southeast Texas.

* WHEN...From Thursday afternoon through Saturday morning.

* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other

sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor

plumbing.

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent

freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should

be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have

in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-

ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

...WIND CHILL WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY EVENING THROUGH

* WHAT...Minimum wind chill values near or below zero.

* WHERE...Portions of Southeast Texas.

* WHEN...From Thursday Evening through Friday morning.

* IMPACTS...Very cold wind chills may result in hypothermia or

frostbite if precautions are not taken.

A Wind Chill Watch means the there is the potential for a

combination of very cold air and strong winds to create

dangerously low wind chill values. Monitor the latest forecasts

and warnings for updates on this situation.

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather