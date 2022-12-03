WFO BROWNSVILLE Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, December 3, 2022 _____ AREAL FLOOD ADVISORY Flood Advisory National Weather Service Brownsville TX 908 PM CST Sat Dec 3 2022 ...FLOOD ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 915 PM CST THIS EVENING... The Flood Advisory will expire at 915 PM CST this evening for a portion of Deep South Texas, including the following county, Hidalgo. The heavy rain has ended. Flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather