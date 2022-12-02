WFO BROWNSVILLE Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, December 2, 2022 _____ SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT Special Weather Statement National Weather Service Brownsville TX 523 AM CST Fri Dec 2 2022 ...PATCHY TO AREAS OF FOG DEVELOPING ACROSS DEEP SOUTH TEXAS... At 5 AM CST, surface observations and satellite images indicated fog developing across Deep South Texas. Reported visibilities are between 1 to 3 miles. A Dense Fog Advisory may be needed if visibilities drop below one-half of a mile. Be sure to drive with caution by using your low beam headlights and allowing plenty of space between your vehicle and the vehicle in front of you. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather