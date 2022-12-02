WFO BROWNSVILLE Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, December 2, 2022

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

Special Weather Statement

National Weather Service Brownsville TX

523 AM CST Fri Dec 2 2022

...PATCHY TO AREAS OF FOG DEVELOPING ACROSS DEEP SOUTH TEXAS...

At 5 AM CST, surface observations and satellite images indicated

fog developing across Deep South Texas. Reported visibilities

are between 1 to 3 miles. A Dense Fog Advisory may be needed if

visibilities drop below one-half of a mile.

Be sure to drive with caution by using your low beam headlights

and allowing plenty of space between your vehicle and the vehicle

in front of you.

