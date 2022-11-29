WFO BROWNSVILLE Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, November 29, 2022

DENSE FOG ADVISORY

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Brownsville TX

1002 AM CST Tue Nov 29 2022

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...

Most of the fog has lift or thinned sufficiently to allow for the

Dense Fog Advisory to expire. Some visibility of 1 to 3 miles,

especially passing over the Queen Isabella Causeway can be

expected for the remainder of the morning.

